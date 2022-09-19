ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft investigation that occurred at Rome Health on September 9th.

Around 4:00 pm on Friday, September 9th, officers arrived at Rome Health on 1500 North James Street to investigate a stolen vehicle complaint. On the scene, an employee claimed that a white 2017 Nissan Rogue owned by the hospital with “Rome Heath” printed on the side, was stolen from the front entrance. This vehicle has not been found.

If you know the identity of the person shown in the images here, please call the Rome Police Departments TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.