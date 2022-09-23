ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department says a large fight took place at Stevens Field Park in Rome on September 21st, leading to multiple people being injured, and they need help identifying suspects.

Around 5:00 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at Frederick and West Court Streets to investigate reports of a large fight. On the scene, a vehicle was found in the parking lot for the basketball courts at Stevens Field Park with two women inside the car and one outside. An unidentified man was also located close by who had also sustained injuries in the altercation.

While speaking to the female victims, it was learned the other alleged participants of the fight had already fled the scene prior to their arrival.

The Rome Fire Department and AmCare evaluated and treated everyone with injuries on the scene, who then transported themselves to a local hospital for further treatment.

All parties interviewed at the scene refused to cooperate, stating they would report to the Rome Police Station on Thursday, September 22nd if they chose to pursue formal charges against their attackers. Police say that none of the victims have currently responded to the Rome Police Station to file reports.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing but believe the fight began due to allegations made from a prior crime under investigation by a separate law enforcement agency.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Rome Police Departments TIP line at 315-339-7744. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.