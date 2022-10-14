SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Town of Salina man charged in connection with a 1989 double murder case in Vermont will soon return to the Green Mountain State.

79-year-old Michael Louise is accused of stabbing to death his mother-in-law and father-in-law — George and Catherine Peacock — in their home 33 years ago.

Police say DNA technology is what connected Louise to the crimes all these years later.

Louise appeared in Onondaga County court this morning where he agreed to be extradited back to Vermont.

Police there have two weeks to come and get him. His attorney here says Louise wants to get back to Vermont to contest the charges as soon as possible.