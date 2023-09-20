SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 49-year-old Todd Massocco, of Sodus, after he stole a tanker truck.

On Aug. 27, Massocco stole the truck from Nutrien AG Solutions, in the Town of Marion.

He then drove it to Old Ridge Road in the Town of Sodus, which is where police recovered the tanker.

Mossacco has been charged with:

Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree

He was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is to appear before the Town of Marion Court at a later date to answer to the charge.