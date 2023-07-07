ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued a total of 12,991 tickets statewide during their July 4 STOP-DWI enforcement campaign. Police say the enforcement period began on Friday, June 30, and ended on Wednesday, July 5.
Police say they arrested 193 people for DWI and investigated 949 crashes, which included 158 personal injury crashes and five fatalities. State Police saw an increase in tickets during this year’s enforcement period, jumping from 12,106 in 2022.
The campaign, which was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrol, and also ticketed distracted drivers for using electronic devices. Troopers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state and released a breakdown of how tickets were distributed.
- Speeding – 4,671
- Distracted driving – 322
- Seatbelt violations – 1,030
- Move over law – 162
State Police also released a breakdown of violations by troop and region.
|Troop
|Region
|Speed
|DWI Arrests(# of persons)
|Distracted Driving
|Child Restraint/Seat Belt
|Move Over
|TotalTickets(includes other violations)
|A
|Western NY
|331
|17
|19
|72
|5
|1,042
|B
|North Country
|251
|7
|6
|34
|17
|870
|C
|Southern Tier
|497
|9
|17
|110
|21
|1,095
|D
|Central NY
|524
|23
|39
|165
|9
|1,599
|E
|Finger Lakes
|433
|21
|19
|109
|12
|1,422
|F
|Upper Hudson Valley
|358
|31
|31
|96
|20
|1,019
|G
|Capital Region
|333
|15
|17
|98
|14
|935
|K
|Lower Hudson Valley
|653
|32
|44
|104
|33
|1,371
|L
|Long Island
|267
|23
|64
|70
|1
|983
|NYC
|New York City
|120
|7
|24
|29
|1
|709
|T
|NYS Thruway
|904
|8
|42
|143
|29
|1,946