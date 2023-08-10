ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police out of Oneonta are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifter from the Oneonta Wal-Mart.

Officers say that at approximately 4 pm on Saturday, August 5, a male entered the Wal-Mart on State Route 23 in Oneonta. He then walked back to the home section, allegedly taking three Shark and two Bissell vacuums – totaling $1,465. He then allegedly exited the store and left the parking lot in a black late-model Dodge Charger. Wal-Mart employees say they could not identify the man or get a registration for the vehicle.

Police say he then headed east, toward the town of Davenport.

If you have any information regarding this shoplifter, you are asked to call the State Police barracks in Oneonta at 607-561-7400. You are also asked to reference case number 11553879.