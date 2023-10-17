SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are in custody after a string of larcenies in the Village of Skaneateles.

Skaneateles Police arrested an 18 and 19-year-old from Syracuse, connected to at least two car break-ins and one stolen car.

Reports of suspicious activity came in shortly before 3 a.m., on Oct. 17. And then just before 4 a.m., police received a string of larceny calls in the areas of Onondaga, and East Lake Street.

According to the Skaneateles Police Chief Scott Hegelke, there were at least five larcenies in the village this time yesterday morning.

The cars were either stolen or unlocked.

The chief adding that suspects knew cars in the area would be unlocked, so they came to the area specifically because of that.

Police are searching for at least one more suspect.

If you have any information that could help police, give them a call at 315-685-3819.