WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A seven-year veteran of the West Seneca Police Department has been accused of stealing from home improvement stores throughout western New York, including West Seneca.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says it happened between October 2021 and April 2022. The officer, 33-year-old Ryan Miller, was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

In all, the value of his alleged thefts added up to more than $10,000, officials say.

“Once the merchandise was in his possession, the defendant would allegedly steal the items by canceling an order or by leaving the store without paying for the items,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

At the time of the alleged thefts, authorities say Miller was off duty. Investigators, with help from the West Seneca Police Department, searched Miller’s home on Tuesday, where they say some of the stolen merchandise was found.

According to West Seneca Police Chief Edward Baker, the police department was made aware of Miller’s alleged activity last month, prompting Baker to contact the District Attorney’s Office. He’s since been suspended without pay.

“We do not tolerate these actions, as it erodes the public trust in our mission,” Chief Baker says.

After his arraignment, Miller was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be back in court on May 27. If Miller is convicted, he could spend up to seven years in prison.