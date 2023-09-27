SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man has been arrested by New York State Police and identified as the second suspect in an investigation into distributing child pornography on the internet.

23-year-old Mohamed Hussein of 310 Highland Avenue in Syraucse was arrested on Sept. 21 as a result of the joint investigation by members of the NYSP Computer Crime Unit -Troop D, Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigators.

The investigation started back in March 2023 when New York State Police arrested D’Andre Terry of Syracuse on March 30 on multiple counts of Child Pornography charges.

As a result of his arrest, evidence was located depicting the sexual abuse of a child on the internet. Through investigative work, NYSP continued to identify additional suspects and/or victims with possible ties to Terry.

That’s when the investigation — which the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office assisted — determined that another suspect was believed to be residing in the Syracuse area and had utilized the internet to transmit child sexual abuse material.

That suspect was determined to be Hussein, who was arrested for the following charges:

Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, class “C” felony

Sex Abuse 1 st degree, class “D” felony

degree, class “D” felony Endangering the welfare of a child, class “A” misdemeanor

Hussein was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center and held on $25,000 bail or $50,000/$100,000 secured bond.

If anyone has any information regarding Mohamed Hussein, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.