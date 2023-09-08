SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Redell Williams, a 43-year-old Syracuse man, was sentenced on Friday, September 8, to 33 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

As part of an earlier guilty plea, Williams admitted that on November 10, 2022, he possessed roughly 531 grams of cocaine at his home, along with roughly 211 grams of cocaine base. He also admitted he cooked powder cocaine to create crack cocaine.

Authorities also found $4,587 in cash, which Williams made from selling drugs.

Williams was ordered to forfeit the money and will also serve a post-release supervision term of three years after his sentence is finished.