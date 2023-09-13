FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A vehicle, with two men in it, was traveling the wrong way down a one-way street when they were stopped by Fulton Police around 1:43 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Inside the car was 27-year-old Benny Wright, of Syracuse, who is currently on NYS Parole and 36-year-old Charlie McGloun, of Syracuse.

Fulton Police say the suspects initially fled the vehicle, but were found a short distance away from the car.

Police conducted an investigation where they found a Glock 17 9MM semi-automatic handgun inside of the car.

Wright was charged with:

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd – Class C Felony

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – Class D Felony

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E Felony

1 count of Criminal Impersonation 2nd – Class A Misdemeanor

Various Vehicle and Traffic Violations

McGloun was charged with:

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd – Class C Felony

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – Class D Felony

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E Felony

Both suspects were later taken to the Oswego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.