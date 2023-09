SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 3:26 a.m., on Sept. 11, Syracuse Police were sent to a stabbing call.

At the scene, at the 100 block of Edtim Road, officers found a 39-year-old male who had been stabbed in the midsection.

He was taken to Upstate Hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.