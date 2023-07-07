SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a violent 4th of July night, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting at 200 Park Street on July 6 around 7:05 p.m.

The shooting occurred at a gathering taking place in memory of the man who shot himself on the night of July 4 while fleeing Syracuse Police, and died as a result of the gunshot.

One victim was found at 700 Park Street and was shot both of the legs. He was transported to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski.

Police did find bullet casings at the scene as well.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updates as this story develops.