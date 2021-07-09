Syracuse University student arrested for having firearms on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse University student living on South Campus was arrested for having guns on campus on Thursday, according to Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado.

Maldonado said the student has the appropriate gun permits, but New York State law prohibits carrying firearms on college campuses.

With the help of the Syracuse Police Department, SU’s Department of Public Safety took the student into custody, who was then placed on interim suspension.

Maldonado’s statement read: