SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to the 200 block of Croly Street last evening, July 11, around 7:45 p.m. for a stabbing investigation.

At the scene, they found a 43-year-old woman with stab wounds to her chest and face.

An investigation into this incident revealed that a 15-year-old teenage girl allegedly stabbed the woman during an argument that took place at the home. The suspect then damaged the victims phone on top of stabbing her with a knife during the incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.

The juvenile was released to a guardian on a Family Court appearance ticket, says Syracuse Police.