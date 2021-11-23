Teen shot in neck while walking to school in the Bronx: NYPD

Police on the scene after a young teenager was shot in the neck in the Bronx while walking to school on Tuesday morning, Nov. 23, 2021, the NYPD said. (PIX11 News)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A teen was shot in the neck in the Bronx while on his way to school Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. on East 223rd Street, near Bronxwood Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized, according to police who described his condition as stable. He was expected to survive, law enforcement sources stated.

When police arrived, the gunman was pacing back and forth and talking to himself, sources said.

Hubert Wiggs, 36, was taken into custody at the scene, according to sources, who described the man as appearing emotionally disturbed.

Sources said the victim lives in the Bronx but commutes to a school in Manhattan.