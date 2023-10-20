DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men from Columbia who came up to Central New York from New York City, allegedly burglarized a residence in the 200 block of Butternut Drive in the Town of DeWitt on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The DeWitt Police Department arrested 25- year-old Yesion Poveda-Jimenez, 35-year-old Jose A Castro-Caicedo and 38-year-old Joan Fabian Leon Gonzalez at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday for allegedly committing a residential burglary.

Investigators of the DeWitt Police Criminal Investigation Division first observed the suspects on Thursday around 11:20 a.m. taking part in alleged suspicious behavior in front of the victim’s residence, where they began surveillance on a 2011 Kia Sorrento, occupied by one of the suspects.

About an hour later, around 12:24 p.m., police saw the Kia Sorrento leave the area and soon after police conducted a traffic stop for New York State Vehicle and traffic law violations.

Investigators requested Spanish speaking officers to the scene and with assistance of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and police learned the suspects were in the area from New York City and originated from Columbia.

Through further investigation it was determined that the suspects had targeted this specific family’s residence and proceeds from the burglary were located inside the Kia Sorrento.

According to DeWitt Police, the suspects allegedly knew that the victim was an Asian-American business owner and they specifically targeted them.

All three suspects were charged with the following:

Burglary in the 2nd degree

Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree

Possession of burglar’s tools

Jose A Castro Caicedo was also issued subsequent traffic tickets

The suspects were then transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment.

The DeWitt Police asks community members to always report any suspicious activity by calling

911.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement is involved and is currently investigating the defendants’ immigration status.

The DeWitt Police Department requests that if anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com.