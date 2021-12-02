Traffic stop in Utica leads to arrest of four people

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR-TV)— Around 10:20 pm on Wednesday, April 21st, The Utica GIVE Strike Team conducted a traffic stop on Oriskany Blvd and ended up arresting four people for various charges.

During the course of investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle operator was driving with a suspended license and that two of the occupants were wanted for outstanding warrants in the City of Utica.

As the investigation continued, a third vehicle occupant told the police that she was carrying a handgun in her purse and that it was loaded. The officers then searched the contents of the purse and confirmed that it did in-fact contain a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

The police then took all the occupants of the vehicle into custody for further questioning.

The identities of the vehicle occupants and their charges are below: