Traffic stop in Utica leads to arrest of four people

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR-TV)— Around 10:20 pm on Wednesday, April 21st, The Utica GIVE Strike Team conducted a traffic stop on Oriskany Blvd and ended up arresting four people for various charges.
During the course of investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle operator was driving with a suspended license and that two of the occupants were wanted for outstanding warrants in the City of Utica.
As the investigation continued, a third vehicle occupant told the police that she was carrying a handgun in her purse and that it was loaded. The officers then searched the contents of the purse and confirmed that it did in-fact contain a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.
The police then took all the occupants of the vehicle into custody for further questioning.
The identities of the vehicle occupants and their charges are below:
- Janay Hymes age 24 of Utica, Outstanding Disorderly Conduct Warrant
- Katasha Bradley age 19 of Utica, Two (2) Outstanding Petit Larceny Warrants
- Hexadore Randall age 27 of Utica, Several NYSV&TL violations
- Jessica Reed age 41 of Utica,
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm