AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Auburn men have been charged with armed robbery after allegedly approaching a victim, putting a gun to their head, stealing money and a phone from them and beating them.

Darryl Jones and Michael Barski, of Auburn, were arrested after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun and beating them, at 10 Orchard Street in Auburn, on August 13.

Officers from the Auburn Police Department were dispatched to the area of Orchard St. and James St. at 2:26 p.m. for the report of the armed robbery. Once they arrived, they located the victim who told them what allegedly happened.

According to police, the victim stated they they were visiting people who lived in the upper apartment of 10 Orchard Street, when one of the male suspects allegedly approached them from behind, placed a gun to their head and demanded their property.

The victim complied, giving the man their cell phone and $60 in cash. Through an investigation police found that a separate man then allegedly placed the victim in a headlock from behind, while the other man, with the gun, beat the victim with a metal cane.

The investigation found that the male suspect with the gun allegedly hit the victim numerous times with the metal cane before the victim escaped and contacted 911.

When police arrived, they found multiple people were inside the apartment in question, and due to the serious nature of the incident, policed blocked off the area and made a reverse 911 call to the surrounding area.

The Auburn Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Auburn Police Department’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination Team (GIVE) were also activated.

Shortly after the ERT team’s arrival, everyone in the apartment was detained without incident and GIVE assisted in processing the scene.

Police then conducted a search warrant of the apartment, and found a loaded Smith and

Wesson .357 revolver and a metal cane, which were the weapons allegedly used in the armed robbery.

As a result of the investigation, Jones and Barski were arrested and charged.

The Auburn Police Department charged Barski with:

Assault in the Second degree

The Auburn Police Department charged Jones with:

Robbery in the Second Degree

Assault in the Second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree