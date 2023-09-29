ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two dogs were taken from their owners in Oneida County after an animal cruelty investigation revealed the dogs were being starved. One of the dogs also had a collar cutting into its neck.

The dogs are now being cared for by the CNYSPCA and are going through a full veterinarian’s check. They are receiving care that will allow them to begin to put weight on again, says the CNYSPCA.

An investigation into the dogs’ owners is ongoing, according to the CNYSPCA.

“These cases are always so sad – this is not how our animal should be treated,” said Troy Waffner, CEO of CNYSPCA. “To see these two otherwise wonderful dogs being brought in after having been starved and chained outside to the point where they are literally skin and bones and their collars are cutting into their necks is just disgusting.”

Photos of the dogs can be seen below:

Courtesy of the CNYSPCA