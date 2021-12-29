UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that two people have been arrested on Grand Larceny charges for attempting to steal from Wal-Mart.

In early November 2021, the UPD was contacted by Walmart’s Loss Prevention Team in regards to multiple thefts taking place from their electronics department.

It was alleged that 44-year-old Melissa Hendricks of Utica asked an Associate for help assistance to obtain items such as Apple Watches and Air Pods and then act like she was going to the front of the store to pay.

But surveillance footage and other evidence collected showed that she was allegedly giving the items to 24-year-old Warren Hebert of Utica, who would then enter the bathroom and remove them from their packaging.

Both individuals would then leave the store unnoticed, without paying. The total amount of losses by Walmart was over $1,900.

Hendricks and Herbert have been arrested and charged with the following: