SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you “on the lookout” for two suspects they say burglarized a local Conoco gas station in Syracuse Thursday night.

On Thursday night, Sept. 14, around 9:30 p.m., a male and female suspect allegedly burglarized the gas station on South Salina Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says the male suspect allegedly used a Taser on an employee, and the female suspect allegedly threatened the employee with a handgun, and the two proceeded to steal cash and leave the store.

The suspects are described as the following:

A Black male approximately 5’8″ tall, average build, wearing an orange hoodie and jeans.

A Black female approximately 5’6″ tall, average build, wearing a white/gold sweatshirt and jeans.

The suspects were last seen running away from the location northward on South Salina Street, police say.

The Sheriff’s Office says it’s undetermined how much money the suspects allegedly stole. Any information can be sent to Tip411 or by texting “TIPONON” to 847411.