UPDATE: Arrests made in Utica ‘Barbershop Shooting’ from May

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that another arrest has been made in the murder of Lemeke Pittman that took place in a barbershop on James St. and Seymour Ave. on May 7th.

On July 6th, the United States Marshall Service, along with local authorities in Norcross, Georgia, assisted the Utica Police Department and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force with the arrest of Hakim Muhammad age 19 of Utica.

Muhammad and two other parties were issued murder indictments from the Oneida County Grand Jury following the homicide. Muhammad has been missing since that time.

Jaleek Scarborough age 21 was arrested on June 10th in relation to the homicide as well.

Authorities says that the investigation is still on-going and that they expect additional arrests to be made.

3:05 P.M. UPDATE: UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Utica Police Department has released the following statement in regards to todays shooting.

“Utica Police units were dispatched to the corner of James St and Seymour Ave regarding a male who was suffering from gunshot wounds. It was learned that the victim was inside of the establishment at the corner when another individual walked in and began shooting him.

Utica Police and Utica Fire personnel arrived within minutes and began life saving measures. The victim was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for further care, however despite their valiant efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released upon notification of next of kin.

The suspect remains at large and Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit is actively seeking information about the incident.

If you have information regarding the homicide please contact UPD Major Crimes at 315 223 3556.

Updates on the investigation will be released as available.”

2:09 P.M. UPDATE: UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Utica Police Department has reported that the shooting in Utica took place on 1691 Seymour Ave. A man was shot while sitting in a barber chair.

The Utica City School Districts website states that the “lockout” for all the schools in the district will remain in effect until normal dismissal times.

Those are all the details we have so far.

1:20 P.M. UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Utica City School District is reporting that due to a “incident in the community”, which has since has been confirmed to be a shooting on James Street and Seymour Ave, all schools are currently in “lockout.”

