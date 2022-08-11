UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July.

According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman who would later be identified as 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer of Utica. It was alleged that Schaffer assaulted another person when she punched them in the face and then stole their wallet.

Investigators were able to find surveillance footage from the area where the incident took place and had it analyzed at the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center. They were able to positively identify Schaffer with the video and later learned that she had an outstanding warrant for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Schaffer was located at a residence on the 500 block of Plant Street in Utica and was taken into custody without incident.

Jessica Schaffer of Utica was arrested and charged with the following: