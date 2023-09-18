RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica woman is being charged after taking a vehicle for a test drive at a local dealership, and never returning.

On Sept. 15, 48-year-old Theresa Price of Utica, told dealership employees that she would take the car “up the road” to her mechanic to be looked at, but was not seen again.

An investigation revealed that on the same day, the vehicle was found traveling on Interstate 90.

NYSP say Price and the vehicle were located at a truck stop in the town of Pembroke.

She was arrested and taken back to Richfield Springs and processed.

Price has been charged with:

Class “D” felony of Grand Larceny in the third degree

Price was then turned over to the Otsego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.