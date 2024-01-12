Watch live coverage of the trial on WTNH.com or the free News 8 app.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The trial for Michelle Troconis, charged in connection to the disappearance and death of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five, resumed Friday in Stamford.

Prosecutors continued to walk the jury through May 24, 2019, the day that Farber Dulos disappeared and the beginning of the police investigation.

Through video evidence, the state has been able to bring jurors right to the scene. The video includes body camera footage of when police officers went to Farber Dulos’ house in New Canaan to look for her and found what appeared to be blood.

Investigators believe Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, ambushed her in the house after she dropped their five kids off at school. Dulos died by suicide after being charged eight months after Farber Dulos disappeared. In his suicide note, Dulos said Troconis, his live-in girlfriend at the time he allegedly killed Farber Dulos, had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Troconis is accused of being with Dulos when he drove around Hartford disposing of evidence and was allegedly with him when he washed a truck to clear it of evidence. She has denied any involvement in Farber Dulos’ disappearance.

Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

The trial is expected to last at least six weeks. Hundreds of witnesses are expected to be called to testify in the multi-week trial, including officers from multiple police departments, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Scientists, representatives from multiple companies and dozens of other individuals are also on the list.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found. However, a judge declared her dead in October 2023.

