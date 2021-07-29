Stills from surveillance video of an attempted robbery on a Brooklyn street on July 12, 2021. (NYPD)

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A would-be thief was caught on video with his pants down after he knocked down a man on a Brooklyn street in an attempted robbery, the NYPD said.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. back on July 12 when the unidentified man knocked a 25-year-old man to the ground near the corner of 54th Street and Seventh Avenue in Sunset Park, according to police.

The attacker began to punch the victim while attempting to steal his cash, authorities said.

Caught (on video) with his pants down: Would-be thief’s shorts pulled down as he drags victim down Brooklyn sidewalk in attempted robbery, police say



Read more: https://t.co/WD3Q646tLL pic.twitter.com/RZtxguFcNL — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 27, 2021

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect dragging the victim down the sidewalk and his shorts coming down as the victim grabs at them in an attempt to fight back in the scuffle.

Other men in the area appear to come to the victim’s aid, attempting to get the attacker off him.

Police said the man was unsuccessful in the robbery attempt and fled in a white SUV heading southbound on Seventh Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of lacerations to his back, elbows and knees, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above video in hopes the public could help identify or locate the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).