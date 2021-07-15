Woman dies from injuries after being attacked with hatchet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has died from injuries sustained after being attacked by a suspect armed with a hatchet, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officials said on Saturday, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to Chili Avenue to assist the Rochester Fire Department with the “report of a person bleeding heavily.”

Upon arrival officers found 47-year old Heather Majors suffering serious injuries resulting from “being attacked by a suspect armed with a hatchet.” Majors was transported to the University of Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Majors died as a result of the injuries.

There is no one currently in custody. Police said that although no additional information will be released at this time, they believe it was not a random attack.

The Rochester Police Departments Majors Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and asking anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.