SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to the 100 block of McAllister Ave. around 7:23 p.m. on Sept. 25, for a robbery investigation.

At the scene, police found a 20-year-old woman, who had reported that she was rubbed at gunpoint.

She explained to police that she was at the location to sell her Apple Watch to someone she met on Facebook Marketplace. But instead, at the scene, several men who had guns approached her.

“The suspects demanded the victim’s property” said Syracuse Police.

She then gave over her property and fled the scene.

There were no injuries from this incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.