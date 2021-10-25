Woman stabbed to death, found on front lawn of Long Island home: police

A blurred police car in the background behind crime scene tape.

(UPDATE) — Suffolk County Police arrested an Albany man for stabbing a Coram woman to death at her home.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested Kason Parker on October 24 and charged him with Murder in the Second Degree. Parker, 33, of 11 Teunis St., Albany, will be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip

CORAM, N.Y. — Police found a woman fatally stabbed on the front lawn of her home on Long Island Saturday afternoon, authorities said Sunday.

A 911 caller reported an injured woman at a home on Harford Drive in Coram around 4:45 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene to find Meghan Kiefer, 27, with multiple stab wounds lying on her front lawn, according to authorities.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.