Wrong-way police chase ends in crash, suspect steals patrol car and crashes again

LIVINGSTON CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man was arrested after a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy chase involving two crashes and a stolen patrol car.

According to investigators, Robert Sciarrone, 27, was driving on June 26 when a deputy attempted to pull him over for an unspecified “violation of NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law.” Police say Sciarrone sped away along I-390 before crossing into the northbound lanes traveling southbound against oncoming traffic.

Police say Sciarrone crossed the median a second time, then left the road and crashed into a tree. That’s when police say he left his car, which caught fire, and approached the deputy who took him into custody.

Investigators say the deputy went to Sciarrone’s flaming vehicle to check if any passengers were inside, at which point Sciarrone climbed from the back seat of the patrol car to the front, stealing the patrol car and driving away. Police say they chased that stolen patrol car until Sciarrone lost control at Exit 7 and crashed. He was caught after a short foot chase.

Sciarrone was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was charged with:

felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

felony Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

and a number of unspecified violations of the NYS Vehicle & Traffic Law

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.