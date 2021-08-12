Wu-Tang Clan affiliates 12 O’Clock and Murdock shot to death in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police released the names of the two people shot and killed in the Madison South neighborhood of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday morning.

David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42, died after shots rang out around 5:15 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau said. An autopsy confirmed the victims — who were cousins — died of gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled as homicides.

Relatives on social media identified the men as rap music artists tied to the multiplatinum group Wu-Tang Clan — 12 O’Clock and Murdock of the Brooklyn Zu — The Oregonian reported.

Three other victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police said a fourth gunshot victim was taken to a hospital by private vehicle on Tuesday morning.

No other details were available as of early Wednesday evening.

Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the late Wu-Tang rap legend Ol’ Dirty Bastard, wrote of his cousins in an Instagram post Tuesday: “Rip 12 O’Clock. Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood bonds. My Two Older cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalll. Blood Forever. Brooklyn Zu.”

Their deaths marked the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland, which is more homicides than Portland recorded in all of 2020, police said.

Neighbors said they’re concerned about rising crime in the area, among other issues. They said part of what’s making them feel less safe in their neighborhood is an increase in people openly using drugs.

Government officials including Portland city commissioners as well as Mayor Ted Wheeler could not be reached for a comment. According to the council clerk, commissioners Hardesty, Mapps, Ryan, Rubio and Mayor Wheeler were all out of office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.