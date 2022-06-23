HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department is attempting to identify two individuals from a larceny investigation after an incident that occurred at the Aldi’s on Oriskany Blvd on June 23rd.

According to police, at around 10:38 am on Thursday, the two suspects left the store and were last seen in a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows heading eastbound on Oriskany Blvd towards the City of Utica.

If you know either of the individuals shown in the images here or have any information about the incident, please call the Yorkville Police at 315-736-8331. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.