WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not every day that you see crows harassing people unless you’re living in Bodega bay, the town of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”

The City of Watertown has dealt with a crow overpopulation for years as a large number of crows typically flock to the city during the fall and winter seasons.

The city is encouraging citizens to report crow sightings on Tuesday, November 8, and Wednesday, November 9 to Loomacres Wildlife Management.

According to the City of Watertown, Loomacres receives real-time updates whenever its online reporting system receives a report.

Sightings reported on or immediately before harassment nights are especially valuable to biologists in the field because this information allows Loomacres to identify major roost locations and strategically target these parts of the city.

Loomacres has used multiple different harassment methods to disperse crows including pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices.

Several of the methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and

fireworks) that frighten the birds and therefore help disperse the number of birds from a certain area.

These methods may be heard or observed by local residents and the city apologizes in advance for any disturbance due to the noise and light.

Loomacres will be continuing its efforts to stop crow harassment within the city during the

evening hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, as well as both the morning and evening hours of

Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Reports made on those dates will greatly assist the city’s efforts.

The city of Watertown notes that citizens do not need to fill out every field in the reporting form to submit their reports.

They advise only to fill in those fields marked as required by a red asterisk. If a citizen does not know some of the particular data points requested, such as GPS coordinates or wind, they can leave those fields blank.