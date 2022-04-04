EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police are investigating the murder of a Cuban national fatally wounded inside a grocery store and seafood restaurant early Sunday, a newspaper reported.

The victim inside the Abarrotes Habanero business on the corner of Napoles and Arco streets when he was attacked. A neighbor drove him to the IMSS-66 hospital in Juarez, where he was dead on arrival, El Diario reported.

The unidentified man, whom neighbors said was a long-time resident of the area, was among eight people murdered in Juarez between Saturday and Sunday.

Immigrant advocacy groups on both sides of the border have long pointed out how dangerous Juarez and other Mexican cities are for migrants. Experts estimate at least 10,000 migrants from the Caribbean, Central and South America are in Juarez, most of them waiting for the U.S. border to reopen for asylum seekers.