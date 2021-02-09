Cuomo: 10% of New Yorkers have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone briefing for the media, where he announced that 10% of New Yorkers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That means over 2.5 million doses have been given throughout the state since December.

Cuomo said he had just gotten off of a phone call with White House representatives, who said that they will be giving states an additional 5% allocation of vaccine in the coming weeks, meaning that states will be able to vaccinate their populations even faster. The federal government is hoping to approve the Johnson and Johnson vaccine soon, which would increase the number of doses even more.

When it comes to the daily numbers, here is a quick snapshot:

7-day rolling positive average across New York State is 4.3%, which is the lowest since December 1

138 New Yorkers passed away Monday from COVID-19

Hospitalization and intubations are up, but hospital discharges and ICU patients are down

7-day average by region: