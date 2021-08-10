Cuomo accuser’s attorney says resignation shows ‘growing power of women’s voices’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a coronavirus briefing at Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research in Manhasset, New York on May 6, 2020. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — An attorney for a former aide of Gov. Andrew Cuomo who accused him of sexual harassment said his resignation shows “the growing power of women’s voices” since the #MeToo movement began.

Debra S. Katz represents Charlotte Bennett, who has said she understood Cuomo was propositioning her when he asked her what she thought about relationships between people of very different ages.

“We are humbled by Charlotte’s and the other complainants’ remarkable courage in coming forward,” Katz said.

Katz noted how investigators relied on Bennett’s contemporaneous text messages that relayed her experiences and interactions with Cuomo and lauded the investigators who produced the report last week that detailed allegations of sexual harassment.

She called Cuomo’s resignation “an important step” but said she was “sickened” by Cuomo’s attacks on investigators.