ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $5 million for the Just Transition Site Reuse Planning Program to facilitate site reuse planning services and support for communities facing fossil fuel power plant closures. This program is to help Cuomo’s goal of 100% zero-emissions electric grid by 2040 transition under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The Just Transition Site Reuse Planning Program will provide eligible communities with resources to begin charting a sustainable and economically viable path forward. This will be done through site reuse planning services from designated experts, the development of a toolkit as a resource, and enhanced assistance for disadvantaged communities.

“This administration is empowering local governments and residents to fight climate change with resources that will help amplify their voices in the clean energy transition,” Governor Cuomo said. “This program will lead to greater engagement from the community to chart a greener future that strengthens economic growth, particularly disadvantaged communities that have been disproportionally impacted by harmful emissions in the past.”

Ensuring a just transition for communities as New York State grows its renewable energy future provides opportunities for communities hosting conventional energy infrastructure to proactively plan to address site reuse.

Eligible communities are local governments that have a fossil fuel power plant located in their community, including those that have had a power plant close in the last five years, are facing current or future known closures, or are home to other operating fossil fuel facilities that commenced operations prior to 1990. Planning services may include but are not limited to, site reuse planning, environmental assessments, economic analysis, demolition and abatement assessments, and public health impact evaluation.

Applications will be on a first-come, first-served basis until August 5, 2024, or until funds are no longer available. If selected for the program, local governments must sign a participation agreement and appoint a project liaison to ensure community participation in planning the transition from a conventional energy facility and toward community-wide environmental and economic health.