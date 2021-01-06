Cuomo calls D.C. riots ‘failed attempt at a coup’

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin prosecutor's decision not to bring charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back came as little surprise to some activists for racial justice, who predict laws must change before police are truly held accountable for using force against Black men.

After the Aug. 23 shooting that left Blake paralyzed, the decision on whether to charge Rusten Sheskey came down to a familiar question: Was the Kenosha officer justified in using force to protect himself?