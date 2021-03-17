Cuomo gets COVID-19 vaccine at Harlem church hit hard by pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gets the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on March 17, 2021.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo received the COVID-19 vaccine at a Harlem church on Wednesday.

The governor was vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at Mount Neboh Baptist Church after touring its pop-up vaccination site and speaking to the congregation about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

Cuomo had previously said he would publicly get vaccinated at a church in a community of color that was hit hard by the pandemic in an effort to combat so-called vaccine hesitancy.

According to the governor, 53% of New York City’s population is white, but white New Yorkers make up 56% of the people who have been vaccinated. Comparatively, 27% of the city’s population is Black, but only 19% of people who have been vaccinated are Black, Cuomo said.

“Communities that suffered most should be fist on the vaccine line,” the governor added.

The Mount Neboh Baptist Church lost over a dozen of its members to the virus, according to pastor Dr. Johnnie Green.

Green said he received his vaccine and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible.

