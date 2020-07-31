Cuomo gives update on NY’s progress on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released updated numbers on the state’s progress when it comes to coronavirus, and it was mostly good news.

When it comes to the number of New Yorkers in the hospital:

576 were hospitalized, which is the lowest since March 17

Number of patients in ICU dropped to 140, which is the lowest since March 16

Patients intubated drops to 70, which is the lowers since March 15.

Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19.

On Thursday, New York State performed 68,869 COVID-19 tests, and 644 of those were positive, for an infection rate of 0.93%.

“New York State continues to closely monitor alarming COVID-19 numbers throughout the nation as we flatten the curve, slow the spread and proceed with a data-driven, phased reopening,” Cuomo said. “So much of our ability to fight this destructive virus is dependent on what each of us does in day-to-day life, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands make a huge difference as we stay New York Smart. I ask New Yorkers to continue practicing those good habits and closely following state guidance, and I urge local governments to enforce that guidance.”

Here is the three-day breakdown of positive coronavirus tests across the state:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region1.8%2.1%1.1%
Central New York0.8%1.1%0.5%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.6%0.7%
Long Island1.1%1.2%0.9%
Mid-Hudson1.3%1.3%0.9%
Mohawk Valley1.8%0.9%1.0%
New York City1.1%1.0%0.9%
North Country0.3%0.3%0.5%
Southern Tier1.3%0.7%0.6%
Western New York1.6%0.5%1.6%

So far, a total of 415,014 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a state-wide breakdown by county of where the positive cases have been:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,50310
Allegany740
Broome1,0378
Cattaraugus1581
Cayuga1432
Chautauqua2284
Chemung1631
Chenango2071
Clinton1261
Columbia5163
Cortland911
Delaware1021
Dutchess4,49022
Erie8,49258
Essex550
Franklin502
Fulton2750
Genesee2700
Greene2892
Hamilton70
Herkimer2390
Jefferson1291
Lewis340
Livingston1651
Madison3982
Monroe4,71033
Montgomery1542
Nassau43,20345
Niagara1,4406
NYC225,148285
Oneida2,0708
Onondaga3,4645
Ontario3490
Orange11,08210
Orleans2932
Oswego2411
Otsego1125
Putnam1,4213
Rensselaer7246
Rockland13,8644
Saratoga7156
Schenectady1,0235
Schoharie680
Schuyler211
Seneca840
St. Lawrence2600
Steuben2900
Suffolk43,22454
Sullivan1,4801
Tioga1873
Tompkins2281
Ulster2,02111
Warren3002
Washington2540
Wayne2452
Westchester35,93320
Wyoming1121
Yates531

