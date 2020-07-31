Cuomo gives update on NY’s progress on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo released updated numbers on the state’s progress when it comes to coronavirus, and it was mostly good news.

When it comes to the number of New Yorkers in the hospital:

576 were hospitalized, which is the lowest since March 17

Number of patients in ICU dropped to 140, which is the lowest since March 16

Patients intubated drops to 70, which is the lowers since March 15.

Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19.

On Thursday, New York State performed 68,869 COVID-19 tests, and 644 of those were positive, for an infection rate of 0.93%.

“New York State continues to closely monitor alarming COVID-19 numbers throughout the nation as we flatten the curve, slow the spread and proceed with a data-driven, phased reopening,” Cuomo said. “So much of our ability to fight this destructive virus is dependent on what each of us does in day-to-day life, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands make a huge difference as we stay New York Smart. I ask New Yorkers to continue practicing those good habits and closely following state guidance, and I urge local governments to enforce that guidance.”

Here is the three-day breakdown of positive coronavirus tests across the state:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.8% 2.1% 1.1% Central New York 0.8% 1.1% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% Long Island 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.3% 1.3% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.8% 0.9% 1.0% New York City 1.1% 1.0% 0.9% North Country 0.3% 0.3% 0.5% Southern Tier 1.3% 0.7% 0.6% Western New York 1.6% 0.5% 1.6%

So far, a total of 415,014 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. Here is a state-wide breakdown by county of where the positive cases have been:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,503 10 Allegany 74 0 Broome 1,037 8 Cattaraugus 158 1 Cayuga 143 2 Chautauqua 228 4 Chemung 163 1 Chenango 207 1 Clinton 126 1 Columbia 516 3 Cortland 91 1 Delaware 102 1 Dutchess 4,490 22 Erie 8,492 58 Essex 55 0 Franklin 50 2 Fulton 275 0 Genesee 270 0 Greene 289 2 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 239 0 Jefferson 129 1 Lewis 34 0 Livingston 165 1 Madison 398 2 Monroe 4,710 33 Montgomery 154 2 Nassau 43,203 45 Niagara 1,440 6 NYC 225,148 285 Oneida 2,070 8 Onondaga 3,464 5 Ontario 349 0 Orange 11,082 10 Orleans 293 2 Oswego 241 1 Otsego 112 5 Putnam 1,421 3 Rensselaer 724 6 Rockland 13,864 4 Saratoga 715 6 Schenectady 1,023 5 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 21 1 Seneca 84 0 St. Lawrence 260 0 Steuben 290 0 Suffolk 43,224 54 Sullivan 1,480 1 Tioga 187 3 Tompkins 228 1 Ulster 2,021 11 Warren 300 2 Washington 254 0 Wayne 245 2 Westchester 35,933 20 Wyoming 112 1 Yates 53 1

