Cuomo intends to sue federal government following Trusted Traveler Program ban

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that he intends to sue the federal government after the Department of Homeland Security banned New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Program.

In June of 2019, Cuomo signed the Green Light Law, which allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses in New York State.

The law also prevents federal immigration agencies from getting the information from the DMV.

“The Trump administration’s politically motivated ban is direct retaliation for New York’s Green Light Law. Thirteen other states and the District of Columbia have Green Light Laws, but New York is the only state that has been targeted by this administration for retaliation. “ Press Release from Gov. Cuomo’s Office

The lawsuit will be brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to the press release, the lawsuit states that the ban violated New York’s sovereign immunity. It also states that New York residents are not being treated with equal protection and are being denied their rights and privileges.

“Time and time again President Trump and his Washington enablers have gone out of their way to hurt New York and other blue states whenever they can as punishment for refusing to fall in line with their dangerous and divisive agenda. The Department of Homeland Security’s decision to ban New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Program is yet another example of this administration’s disrespect of the rule of law, hyper-partisan politics and use of extortion. There is no rational basis for this politically motivated ban, and we are taking legal action to stop the federal government from inconveniencing New Yorkers to score political points.” Quote from Gov. Andrew Cuomo

“This is political retribution, plain and simple, and while the president may want to punish New York for standing up to his xenophobic policies, we will not back down. We plan to take legal action and sue the Trump Administration for its unfair targeting of New York State residents. This new policy will negatively impact travelers, workers, commerce, and our economy, so we will fight the president’s shortsighted crusade against his former home. We will not allow New Yorkers to be targeted or bullied by an authoritarian thug.” Quote from Attorney General Letitia James

Under the Department of Homeland Security, residents in New York State will not be able to apply for, or renew, membership in U.S. Customs and Border Protection Trusted Traveler Programs.

