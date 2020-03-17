Cuomo issues executive order to delay village elections until April 28

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Some villages were set to hold elections on Wednesday, but Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order delaying village elections until the April 28 primary.
“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”
