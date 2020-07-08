Cuomo: Malls can start reopening Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that malls can start reopening on Friday, provided they are in a Phase IV region and they have an HVAC system with a filter installed that is capable of capturing the coronavirus.
There are three filters Cuomo identified as acceptable. Although MERV-13 is the most effective, MERV-12 or MERV-11 filters are acceptable in HVAC systems that are not compatible.
LATEST STORIES:
- St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update
- COVID-19 in Jefferson County: Two new cases, 92 individuals recovered
- Learn about raising livestock on Zoom with Cornell Cooperative Extension
- NASCAR not coming to Watkins Glen in 2020 due to COVID-19
- NYSUT President on schools reopening