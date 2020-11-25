Cuomo models “Don’t Be a Turkey” mask

NEW YORK (NBC) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is getting into the holiday spirit with a new COVID-19 style face covering.

During his COVID-19 and Thanksgiving holiday briefing Tuesday, Governor Cuomo unveiled a new holiday-themed mask with a phrase he has been repeating for weeks: “Don’t be a turkey, wear a mask.”

The governor put on a mask and declared, “I look better with a mask.”

Over the last three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York rose by more than 125 percent.