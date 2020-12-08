Cuomo: More restrictions could be coming to restaurants if hospitalization rates aren’t stabilized

(WIVB) – On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that more restrictions could be coming if regions can’t get their hospitalization rates stabilized.

After five days, if the rate hasn’t stabilized, regions in New York State that are not in an orange zone could have indoor dining capacity drop from 50 percent to 25 percent.

In New York City, that could lead to no indoor dining at all.

Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA), said that if restrictions are tightened, more restaurants in the state will have to shut their doors- some, permanently.

“Based on the current metrics and projections, Governor Cuomo has given New Yorkers a one-week warning that indoor dining will likely be shut down, regardless of the number of positive cases that are specifically tied back to restaurants. The confusing, patchwork system of micro-clusters, regional restrictions and blanket statewide rollbacks has made it virtually impossible for restaurants to continue indoor dining,” Fleischut said in a statement. “Whether it is positivity rate or hospitalization rate, all of these factors are outside of restaurants’ control. With the looming limits on indoor dining and outdoor dining no longer practical, many of our members will be forced to shut their doors, and for some it may be their final service. Based on today’s news, many restaurants will have no other choice, and hundreds of thousands of restaurant employees will be laid off during the holidays. As we just heard Governor Cuomo and Dr. Anthony Fauci say today, the restaurant industry is on life support and will die without financial assistance from the federal government. We need our elected officials, including Governor Cuomo, to be our biggest advocates.”