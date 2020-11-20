Cuomo: New record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to NYS on Thursday

(WIVB) – A new record-high number of COVID-19 tests was reported to New York State on Thursday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

On Thursday, 205,466 tests were reported to the state.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 205,466 tests reported yesterday, 5,468 were positive (2.66% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 2,348.



Sadly, there were 32 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xPwXIooUBk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 20, 2020

The statewide positivity rate was 2.66 percent for Thursday. The positive testing rate in all of New York’s focus zones is 4.55 percent, and the state’s positivity rate outside of the focus zones is 2.15 percent.

There were 32 COVID-19 deaths in New York on Thursday.

According to the state, Western New York’s current seven-day rolling average is 4.84 percent.

The current seven-day rolling average for Erie County’s Orange Zone is 7.4 percent and the seven-day rolling average for the county’s Yellow Zone is 6.57 percent.

Niagara County’s seven-day rolling average is 4.4 percent.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.3% 2.2% 1.9% 2.28% Central New York 3.7% 3.3% 3.2% 3.74% Finger Lakes 3.9% 2.9% 3.2% 3.59% Long Island 3.6% 3.1% 2.9% 3.19% Mid-Hudson 4.6% 3.9% 3.4% 3.82% Mohawk Valley 2.6% 2.2% 2.3% 2.56% New York City 2.9% 2.4% 2.4% 2.52% North Country 1.9% 1.3% 1.6% 1.81% Southern Tier 1.4% 1.4% 0.9% 1.16% Western New York 5.6% 4.1% 4.1% 4.84%

Of the 584,850 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: