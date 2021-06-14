Cuomo: New York State has nation’s lowest 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that according to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has the nation’s lowest 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate at 0.44 percent.

“We’re beating back COVID-19 across the state and New York has the nation’s lowest 7-day average positivity rate, but it’s going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line,” Governor Cuomo said. “The more shots we get in arms, the healthier our state becomes, and that’s why we’re offering exciting incentives for vaccinations. If New Yorkers who haven’t yet gotten the shot do so promptly, we can defeat COVID-19 for good and rebuild our state for a brighter future.”

In a press release from the governor’s office, officials say all state mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can also schedule an appointment on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

Friday, 33,871 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 76,292 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 651427 2068 586101 7330 Central New York 517538 1644 466897 5752 Finger Lakes 660023 2380 596902 6840 Long Island 1452743 4558 1264838 9466 Mid-Hudson 1181225 3350 1029122 8478 Mohawk Valley 254639 980 230555 2371 New York City 5099935 15590 4430855 28098 North Country 232960 550 211384 1203 Southern Tier 337623 1057 305460 3186 Western New York 712807 1694 624306 3568 Statewide 11100920 33871 9746420 76292

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 141,568

– 141,568 Total Positive – 533

– 533 Percent Positive – 0.38%

– 0.38% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.44%

– 0.44% Patient Hospitalization – 681 (-28)

– 681 (-28) Patients Newly Admitted – 88

– 88 Patients in ICU – 169 (-12)

– 169 (-12) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 96 (-5)

– 96 (-5) Total Discharges – 183,562 (+107)

– 183,562 (+107) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 42,856

– 42,856 Total vaccine doses administered – 20,016,043

– 20,016,043 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,457

– 104,457 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 608,238

– 608,238 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.2%

– 67.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.0%

– 60.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.5%

– 69.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.7%

– 60.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.6%

– 55.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 48.9%

– 48.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.4%

– 57.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.3%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Thursday, June 10, 2021 Friday, June 11, 2021 Capital Region 0.45% 0.45% 0.36% Central New York 0.76% 0.80% 0.72% Finger Lakes 0.85% 0.76% 0.70% Long Island 0.41% 0.43% 0.42% Mid-Hudson 0.45% 0.44% 0.43% Mohawk Valley 0.56% 0.51% 0.45% New York City 0.41% 0.42% 0.40% North Country 0.49% 0.51% 0.50% Southern Tier 0.67% 0.58% 0.52% Western New York 0.55% 0.55% 0.46% Statewide 0.47% 0.47% 0.44%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: