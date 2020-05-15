ALBANY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — During his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said salons and barbershops would be able to open up during Phase Two of the regional reopenings. He did not go into depth about the extra precautions that salons would have to take.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump pushes goal of developing virus vaccine before end of year
- Andy Pallotta to serve second term as president of NYSUT
- Cuomo: Salons, barbershops can open in Phase Two
- Highly anticipated Renzi Market opens on May 18
- World Jewish Congress applauds Never Again Education Act
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.