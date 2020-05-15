Cuomo: Salons, barbershops can open in Phase Two

ALBANY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — During his daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said salons and barbershops would be able to open up during Phase Two of the regional reopenings. He did not go into depth about the extra precautions that salons would have to take.

