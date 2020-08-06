Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic, will remain closed until state feels they can open safely

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says gyms are highly problematic across the country.
He says they were opened and had to close them in other states.
Health experts have listed gyms as high risk, the governor says.
Cuomo announced on a COVID-19 update conference call Thursday that gyms will remain closed until the state feels they can open safely.
“These have been the nationally identified sources of increased infection. We have some data here. We have experience here. We know gyms are highly problematic,” Cuomo said.
